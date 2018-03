March 15 (Reuters) -

* TOYS”R”US TO WIND DOWN U.S. BUSINESS

* TOYS R US - ‍FILED A MOTION SEEKING BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN PROCESS OF CONDUCTING AN ORDERLY WIND-DOWN OF ITS U.S. BUSINESS​

* TOYS R US-MOTION SEEKING BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN PROCESS OF LIQUIDATION OF INVENTORY IN ALL 735 OF CO’S U.S. STORES, INCLUDING IN PUERTO RICO​

* TOYS R US - ‍PURSUING GOING CONCERN REORGANIZATION AND A SALE PROCESS FOR ITS CANADIAN AND INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS IN ASIA AND CENTRAL EUROPE​

* TOYS R US - ‍CO’S INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA, FRANCE, POLAND, PORTUGAL AND SPAIN ARE CONSIDERING THEIR OPTIONS IN LIGHT OF ANNOUNCEMENT​

* TOYS R US- IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CERTAIN INTERESTED PARTIES FOR DEAL THAT COULD COMBINE UP TO 200 OF TOP PERFORMING U.S. STORES WITH CANADIAN OPERATIONS​

* TOYS R US- CO IS IMPLEMENTING A TRANSITION SERVICES ARRANGEMENT FOR NEXT 60 DAYS AND IS DEVELOPING PLANS FOR A POTENTIAL SHARED SERVICE FUNCTION​