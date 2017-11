Nov 1 (Reuters) - TP ICAP PLC

* APPOINTS ERIC SINCLAIR AS CEO OF ITS DATA & ANALYTICS DIVISION EFFECTIVE NOV. 13

* SINCLAIR WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT, MARKET INSIGHTS DIVISION AT TORONTO STOCK EXCHANG

* SINCLAIR WILL JOIN FOLLOWING FRANK DESMOND‘S DECISION TO LEAVE THE COMPANY AFTER 12 YEARS

* PRIOR TO WORKING AT TMX, SINCLAIR WAS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AT SPECTRA SECURITIES SOFTWARE AND VICE PRESIDENT, REUTERS Further company coverage: