BRIEF-Tp Icap reports FY Profit Before Tax of 233 mln stg

March 13 (Reuters) - Tp Icap Plc:

* FY ‍REVENUE OF £1,757 MILLION (2016: £1,687M)​

* HAS RECOMMENDED AN UNCHANGED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 11.25P PER SHARE, MAKING TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 16.85P PER SHARE

* FY ‍OPERATING MARGIN 15.0% (2016: 14.2%)​

* “SO FAR IN 2018 WE HAVE SEEN AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR, WITH A PICK-UP IN VOLATILITY AND INTEREST RATES”- CEO

* ‍WORK TO PREPARE FOR BREXIT HAS BEEN HAMPERED BY POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY WHICH PERSISTS INTO 2018​

* TP ICAP - TALKS WITH NO OF EUROPEAN REGULATORS TO ESTABLISH WHAT CO AND THEY REQUIRE SHOULD CO BASE POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN HUB IN ONE OF THEIR LOCATIONS​