June 26 (Reuters) - TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc:

* TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS REPORTS 10.2% PASSIVE STAKE IN VAXCYTE AS OF JUNE 16, 2020 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/3eDt4sl] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)