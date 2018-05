May 14 (Reuters) - TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp:

* TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS OF TARGET ASSETS

* Q1 REVENUE $193.3 MILLION

* MAGNOLIA ASSETS Q1 AVERAGE DAILY NET PRODUCTION OF 45.7 MBOE/D (62% OIL, 78% LIQUIDS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: