BRIEF-TPG RE Finance Trust - unit entered credit agreement on Sept 29
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-TPG RE Finance Trust - unit entered credit agreement on Sept 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TPG RE Finance Trust Inc

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍on Sept 29 unit entered into credit agreement

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement provides for a secured revolving credit facility with aggregate secured borrowing capacity of up to $250.0 million​

* TPG RE Finance Trust Inc - ‍credit agreement has an initial maturity of September 29, 2020, which may be extended for two additional one-year periods​

* TPG RE Finance Trust - ‍ extension for two additional one-year periods is upon payment of applicable fees and satisfaction of certain other conditions​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xW09ND) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
