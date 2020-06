June 25 (Reuters) - TPG Telecom Ltd:

* TPG SINGAPORE ALLOCATED 800 MHZ OF MMWAVE SPECTRUM BY SINGAPORE INFOCOMM MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

* TERMS OF ALLOCATION DO NOT REQUIRE TPG SINGAPORE TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL UPFRONT PAYMENT FOR MMWAVE SPECTRUM

* ALLOCATION WILL ALLOW TPG SINGAPORE TO ROLL OUT NEXT GENERATION 5G SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: