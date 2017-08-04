BRIEF-TPG Specialty co-CEO Michael Fishman intends to step down

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending-on Aug. 3, 2017, co announced Michael Fishman intends to step down from his position as co-CEO of co on or about Dec. 31, 2017

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - Fishman will continue to serve as a director of company and as a member of company's investment review committee

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - following the change, Joshua Easterly will serve as sole chief executive officer of company