March 21 (Reuters) - Tpg Specialty Lending Inc:

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.75 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $17.45PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)