May 3 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc:

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY BASE DIVIDEND OF $0.39 PER SHARE FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018 AND A QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.56

* QUARTER END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: