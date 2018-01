Jan 22 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc:

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING-CO AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INDENTURE, FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE FOR ISSUANCE,OFFER,SALE OF $150 MILLION OF 4.500% NOTES DUE 2023

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN DEBT UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING​

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON JAN 22, 2023​