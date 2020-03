BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending Says It Expects Liquidity To Increase To Over $1 Billion In Near-Term

March 16 (Reuters) - TPG Specialty Lending Inc:

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - HAVE IN EXCESS OF $925 MILLION LIQUIDITY CAPACITY AVAILABLE & EXPECT THAT TO INCREASE TO OVER $1 BILLION IN NEAR-TERM

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - HAVE NO NEAR-TERM MATURITIES

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - ENTERED INTO A SERIES OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING INTEREST RATE SWAPS ON ALL OF CO’S FIXED RATE LIABILITIES

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - HAVE ENCOURAGED TEAMS ACROSS GLOBAL OFFICES TO WORK FROM HOME, ABSTAIN FROM NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS TRAVEL

* TPG SPECIALTY LENDING - HAVE IMPLEMENTED ROTATING TEAMS OF MARKET-FACING BUSINESSES TO REMAIN NIMBLE IN EVOLVING MARKET ENVIRONMENT