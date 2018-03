March 20 (Reuters) - Tpg Telecom Ltd:

* H1 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $198.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS $224 MILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM FY18 DIVIDEND OF 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* UPGRADES GUIDANCE FOR UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR FY18 TO NOW BE IN RANGE OF $825 MILLION - $830 MILLION