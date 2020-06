BRIEF-Tpg Telecom Says Tpg Shareholders Approved Merger Of Tpg & Vodafone Hutchison Australia

June 24 (Reuters) - TPG Telecom Ltd:

* TPG TELECOM- TPG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER OF TPG & VODAFONE HUTCHISON AUSTRALIA

* TPG TELECOM- TPG SHAREHOLDERS TODAY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER OF TPG AND VODAFONE HUTCHISON AUSTRALIA LIMITED BY WAY OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* TPG TELECOM LTD- TPG WILL NOW SEEK ORDERS FROM COURT FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT A HEARING SCHEDULED FOR 26 JUNE

* TPG TELECOM- IF SCHEME BECOMES EFFECTIVE, TPG SHARES WILL THEN BE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING ON ASX FROM CLOSE OF TRADING ON 29 JUNE

* TPG TELECOM- IF SCHEME BECOME EFFECTIVE SHARES IN VHA EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO ASX'S OFFICIAL LIST ON 30 JUNE