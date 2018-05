May 7 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI AND ENERCON SIGN LONG-TERM WIND BLADE SUPPLY AGREEMENT IN TURKEY

* TPI COMPOSITES INC - 60-METER CLASS BLADES TO BE PRODUCED AT ONE OF TPI'S FACILITIES IN IZMIR, TURKEY WITH PRODUCTION PLANNED TO COMMENCE IN Q4 2018