Aug 14 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc

* TPI and Senvion sign wind blade supply agreement and cooperate on Rodpack Technology

* TPI Composites - Blades will be produced at TPI’s facility in Taicang port, Jiangsu province, China with production planned to commence in Q1 2018

* TPI Composites Inc - ‍As part of agreement, TPI will establish high-volume, high-quality, low-cost supply of rodpack from its operations in China​