March 19 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI AND VESTAS SIGN WIND BLADE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO OPEN NEW FACILITY IN CHINA

* TPI COMPOSITES - ‍ BLADES WILL BE PRODUCED AT NEW FACILITY IN YANGZHOU, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN FOR PRODUCTION IN H1 2019​

* TPI COMPOSITES INC - ‍SIGNED SUPPLY DEAL WITH VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S TO PROVIDE BLADES FROM 4 MANUFACTURING LINES FOR NEW V150-4.2 MW WIND TURBINE​