April 17 (Reuters) - TPS Eastern Africa Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 260.7 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 315.1 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 6.41 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 6.47 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORS RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.35 SHILLINGS PER SHARE Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)