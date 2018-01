Jan 4 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* FINALIZES TRANSFER OF FOOTBALL PLAYER EMMANUEL DAVID MAS SGROS TO CLUB ATLETICO BOCA JUNIORS ‍​

* CLUB ATLETICO BOCA JUNIORS TO PAY EUR 2.3 MILLION AS CONTRACT TERMINATION PRICE

* EMMANUEL DAVID MAS SGROS TO RENOUNCE EUR 100,000 FROM HIS RECEIVABLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)