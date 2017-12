BRIEF-Tracinda Places Order To Sell 10 Million Shares Of MGM Resorts International's Common Stock

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mgm Resorts International:

* TRACINDA CORP - ON DEC 4, TRACINDA PLACED AN ORDER TO SELL 10 MILLION SHARES OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL‘S COMMON STOCK AT $33.89 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* TRACINDA CORP - TRANSACTION IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL‘S SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE SETTLED ON DEC 7, 2017

* TRACINDA CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH THE SALE, TRACINDA HAS AGREED TO A 45-DAY LOCK-UP PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL‘S COMMON STOCK

* TRACINDA CORP SAYS IT CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN ASSETS OF MGM RESORTS AND COMPANY IS A GOOD LONG TERM INVESTMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2zS3z24) Further company coverage: