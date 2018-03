March 27 (Reuters) - Trackx Holdings Inc:

* TRACKX ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT FOR ENTERPRISE DEPLOYMENT OF ITS YARD MANAGEMENT SOLUTION FOR LEADING FOOD PRODUCER

* TRACKX HOLDINGS INC - ‍UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, TRACKX WILL DEPLOY GAME FOR SCM (SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT) ACROSS ALL FOUR EXISTING DISTRIBUTION YARDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)