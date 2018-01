Jan 29 (Reuters) - TrackX Holdings Inc:

* TRACKX HOLDINGS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* TRACKX HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ‍REVENUE OF $1.33 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 170% INCREASE OVER $0.49 MILLION REPORTED IN YEAR-AGO QUARTER​

* TRACKX HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.02​