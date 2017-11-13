BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of TRC102, Fludara

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from phase 1 trial of trc102 and fludara® in patients with advanced hematologic malignancy published in oncotarget

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, 4 of 17 patients experienced partial response to treatment, eight additional patients (8/17, 47%) had stable disease​

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals -‍in trial, combination of trc102,fludara produced evidence of tumor DNA damage that appeared to correlate with antitumor activity​