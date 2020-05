BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals Highlights Updated Envafolimab Results In Colorectal Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS HIGHLIGHTS UPDATED ENVAFOLIMAB RESULTS IN MSI-H/DMMR COLORECTAL CANCER AND RESULTS FROM CLINICAL TRIAL OF OPDIVO AND YERVOY COMBINATION THERAPY IN UNDIFFERENTIATED PLEOMORPHIC SARCOMA CONDUCTED BY ALLIANCE FOR CLINICAL TRIALS IN ONC

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PIVOTAL ENVASARC TRIAL TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDIFFERENTIATED PLEOMORPHIC SARCOMA IS MAJOR SARCOMA SUBTYPE TO BE ENROLLED IN TRACON’S PIVOTAL ENVASARC TRIAL

* TRACON - SINGLE AGENT ENVAFOLIMAB DEMONSTRATED 30.0% CONFIRMED ORR IN 50 PATIENTS WITH MSI-H/DMMR COLORECTAL CANCER

* TRACON - CONFIRMED ORR IN MSI-H/DMMR CRC PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENVAFOLIMAB WHO FAILED A FLUOROPYRIMIDINE, OXALIPLATIN AND IRINOTECAN WAS 28.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: