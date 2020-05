BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter Results

May 13 (Reuters) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO INITIATE DOSING OF ENVASARC IN SECOND HALF OF 2020, PROVIDE INTERIM CLINICAL TRIAL DATA IN 2021

* TRACON PHARMA - EXPECTS ENVASARC FINAL CLINICAL TRIAL DATA IN 2022, & PROVIDED DRUG IS APPROVED BY FDA, COMMERCIALIZE ENVAFOLIMAB IN 2023

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.78