April 24 (Reuters) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO TRC253 FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF A PHASE 1/2 TRIAL

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS - RETAINED GLOBAL RIGHTS TO TRC253 BASED ON JANSSEN’S DECISION NOT TO EXERCISE ITS OPTION TO REACQUIRE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO TRC253

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS - DOES NOT EXPECT TO DEVOTE FURTHER RESOURCES TO DEVELOPING TRC253 ABSENT ESTABLISHING A PARTNERSHIP IN CHINA