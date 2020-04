April 15 (Reuters) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS - ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A DEFERRAL AGREEMENT RELATED TO ITS AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SVB

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS - DEFERRAL AGREEMENT DEFERS OBLIGATIONS TO MAKE PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS FOR SIX MONTHS, WITH INTEREST ONLY PAYMENTS UNTIL NOV 1