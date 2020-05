May 4 (Reuters) - TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANY AND ASPIRE ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO REVISE SHARE LIMIT

* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MAY NOT SELL MORE THAN AN AGGREGATE OF 1.1 MILLION SHARES SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS Source: (bit.ly/2yrPBIH) Further company coverage: