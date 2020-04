BRIEF-Tracsis Says H1 Revenue Rose 41% To 26.4 Mln Stg

April 2 (Reuters) - Tracsis PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO 26.4 MILLION STG

* HY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £5.6M (2019: £4.2M), AFTER ADOPTION OF IFRS 16 IN CURRENT PERIOD

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DEFERRED, PENDING A FURTHER REVIEW LATER IN YEAR

* HY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS INCREASED 8% TO £2.6M (2019: £2.4M)

* COVID-19 HAS HAD AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON OUR EVENTS AND TRAFFIC DATA BUSINESS UNITS

* TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO MITIGATE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE, WITH FULL YEAR OUTCOME CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW