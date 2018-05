May 10 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co:

* TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY ANNOUNCES 14.8% DIVIDEND INCREASE, MARKING EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF DIVIDEND INCREASES

* TRACTOR SUPPLY - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31 PER SHARE OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK, UP FROM PREVIOUS $0.27 PER SHARE