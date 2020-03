March 19 (Reuters) - Tractor Supply Co:

* TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY, AN ESSENTIAL NEEDS-BASED RETAILER, PROVIDES UPDATE ON ACTIONS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

* TRACTOR SUPPLY CO - BEGINNING MARCH 22, STORES WILL BE OPEN 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. MONDAY TO SATURDAY AND 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. SUNDAY