April 11(Reuters) - T.RAD Co Ltd

* Says it set up a Tokyo-based JV, which is mainly engaged in development and sales of cloud-based application, with Jinya connect, on April 11

* Says the JV is capitalized at 100 million yen, and the company holds a 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WTcaS6

