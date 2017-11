Nov 9 (Reuters) - Trade Desk Inc

* The Trade Desk reports third quarter financial results

* Sees FY revenue about $306 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $‍0.23​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $‍0.35​

* Qtrly revenue $79.4 million versus $53.0 million