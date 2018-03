March 12 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE

* TRADE UNION UNITE- WILL BE MEETING MELROSE TO DISCUSS ITS BID IN DETAIL

* TRADE UNION UNITE- REMAINS OF THE BELIEF THAT IT (MELROSE BID) IS BAD FOR JOBS, SKILLS AND INVESTMENT Source text: bit.ly/2p7fsNm Further company coverage: