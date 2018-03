March 9 (Reuters) - Trade Union Unite

* TRADE UNION UNITE- CALLS FOR ASSURANCES OVER PROPOSED GKN AND DANA MERGER

* TRADE UNION UNITE‍​ - WILL ALSO BE PRESSING MELROSE ON WHAT IT NOW INTENDS TO DO WITH ITS TAKEOVER BID FOR GKN WHEN IT MEETS WITH COMPANY NEXT WEEK

* TRADE UNION UNITE- WILL BE SEEKING URGENT MEETINGS WITH GKN TO UNDERSTAND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR JOBS, FUTURE PRODUCTS, WORK CONTENT AND INVESTMENT Source text:(bit.ly/2Ihiojd) Further company coverage: