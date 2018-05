BRIEF-TradeDoubler Signs New Financing Agreement

May 3 (Reuters) - TradeDoubler AB:

* SIGNS NEW FINANCING AGREEMENT AND EXAMINES CONDITIONS FOR A PREFERENTIAL SHARE ISSUE

* HAS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH A SWEDISH CREDIT INSTITUTION OF SEK 71 M ON MARKET TERMS WITH A MATURITY OF THREE YEARS

* FINANCING AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A LOAN OF SEK 60 M AND A WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY OF SEK 11 M.

* HAS ENTERED INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL OWNER REWORLD MEDIA S.A OF SEK 40 M

* ALSO EXAMINES CONDITIONS FOR IMPLEMENTING A PREFERENTIAL SHARE ISSUE IN NEAR FUTURE

* FINANCING AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO FINANCE COMPANY’S REPURCHASE OF BONDS IN TENDER OFFER PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)