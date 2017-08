July 19 (Reuters) - TRADEGATE AG WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK :

* PRELIM H1 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED FROM EUR 11.342 MILLION TO EUR 13.163 MILLION YOY

* PRELIM H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES UP BY 16.20% TO 9.14 MILLION EUROS​