July 9 (Reuters) - TRADEGATE AG WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK :

* H1 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE TAXES AND ALLOCATIONS TO THE FUND FOR GENERAL BANK RISKS AMOUNT TO EUR 83.2 MILLION

* FOR H1 AROUND 27.6 MILLION TRANSACTIONS REPRESENT INCREASE OF 219% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)