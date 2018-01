Jan 15 (Reuters) - TRADEGATE AG WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK :

* FY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 31 PERCENT AT 28.72 MILLION EUROS ‍​

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX UP 23.6 PERCENT AT 15.64 MILLION EUROS ‍​

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.64 EUROS PER SHARE