BRIEF-Tradehold Reports FY HEPS Of 9.5 Pence

May 21 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd:

* JSE: TDH - TDHBP - AUDITED SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TRADEHOLD GROUP FOR YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020 AND CASH DIVIDEND

* TRADEHOLD LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE: 9.5 PENCE (2019: 8 PENCE)

* TRADEHOLD LTD - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION: £17.4 MILLION (2019: £14.2 MILLION)

* TRADEHOLD LTD - FY REVENUE: £ 94.6 MILLION (2019: £96.4 MILLION)

* TRADEHOLD LTD - DECLARED A GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* TRADEHOLD LTD - COLLINS GROUP COLLECTED 87% OF RENT PAYABLE FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2020

* TRADEHOLD LTD - SIMPLIFYING GROUP'S STRUCTURE, INTER ALIA BY REDUCING NUMBER OF COUNTRIES IN WHICH WE DO BUSINESS