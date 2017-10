Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tradehold Ltd:

* TRADEHOLD - ‍MOORGARTH HOLDINGS HAS CONCLUDED AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 41 AND 43 CHALTON STREET LONDON FROM N J A LIMITED AND PEAWALK PROPERTIES LIMITED​

* ‍UNIT MOORGARTH WILL PAY £7.1 MILLION IN RESPECT OF 41 CHALTON STREET AND A CASH CONSIDERATION OF £6.2 MILLION IN RESPECT OF 43 CHALTON STREET​