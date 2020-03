March 24 (Reuters) - Tradelink Electronic Commerce Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK 6.5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2019

* FY REVENUE HK$337.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$271.9 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$82.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$89.8 MILLION

* WITH BUSINESS VOLUME DROPPING, WILL STRIVE FOR HIGHER AVERAGE PRICE PER TRANSACTION

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2020 OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FOR E-COMMERCE BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BE SERIOUSLY GRIM DUE TO COVID-19

* WILL RESET EXPECTATION ON OUTLOOK OF IDM BUSINESS THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: