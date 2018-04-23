BRIEF-Traders Holdings says exercise of options

April 23 (Reuters) - Traders Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 1,900 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 1.9 million shares of its stock from April 19 to April 23

* Says 600 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 600,000 shares of its stock on April 19, at the price of 98 yen per share

* Says 300 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its stock on April 20, at the price of 98 yen per share

* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 1 million shares of its stock on April 23, at the price of 100 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bngMiG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)