BRIEF-Trading and investment services firm Fidessa to benefit from regulatory changes

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group Plc

* FIDESSA - REMAINS UNCLEAR EXACTLY HOW CUSTOMERS WILL BE AFFECTED BY REGULATORY, STRUCTURAL, POLITICAL CHANGES, EXPECTS OPPORTUNITIES TO DEVELOP​

* FIDESSA GROUP PLC - ‍“WELL POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FROM OPPORTUNITIES THAT WILL ARISE IN MARKETS AS A RESULT OF REGULATORY AND STRUCTURAL CHANGE​”

* FIDESSA - SEEMS CLEAR MIFID II WILL GO AHEAD AS PLANNED ALTHOUGH FIDESSA BELIEVES THAT THERE WILL BE SOME PHASING IN WAY IT IS IMPLEMENTED DURING 2018​

* FIDESSA GROUP PLC - ‍"EXPECT THAT 2017 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE AROUND LEVELS SEEN DURING 2016​"