BRIEF-Trading Emissions Says NAV Up To 11.9 Mln Pounds At Dec 31

March 27 (Reuters) - Trading Emissions Plc:

* NAV UP TO £11.9 MILLION (4.75P PER SHARE) AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 FROM £10.0 MILLION (4.02P PER SHARE) AT 30 JUNE 2017

* BOARD INTENDS TO CONVENE AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* BOARD INTENDS TO APPROVE CANCELLATION OF COMPANY’S ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM AND CASH DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

* DELISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES WILL ALLOW A FURTHER REDUCTION IN OPERATING COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)