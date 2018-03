BRIEF-Trafigura Group Signs $5.73 Bln Credit Facilities

March 15 (Reuters) - Trafigura Group:

* TRAFIGURA GROUP SIGNS $5.725 BILLION EUROPEAN MULTICURRENCY SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES ‍​

* TRAFIGURA GROUP - ALSO SIGNED JPY72.64 BILLION DENOMINATED 3 YEAR TERM LOAN ‍​

* ‍TRAFIGURA - ERCF COMPRISES A $2.20 BILLION 365-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND A $3.525 BILLION 3-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍TRAFIGURA - ERCF TO BE USED TO REFINANCE MATURING $2.27 BILLION 364-DAY TRANCHE OF FACILITY , EXISTING $3.25 BILLION 3-YEAR TRANCHE OF CO’S $5.1 BILLION FACILITY

* ‍TRAFIGURA - CO RAISED JPY72.64 BILLION IN THE JAPANESE DOMESTIC SYNDICATED BANK LOAN MARKET VIA A THREE-YEAR TERM LOAN

* ‍TRAFIGURA - 19 JAPANESE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SUPPORTED SAMURAI LOAN, 3 NEW INSTITUTIONS JOINED THE SYNDICATE Source text: (bit.ly/2pizhRM)