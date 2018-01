BRIEF-TRAI Directs RCom, Reliance Telecom To Refund Security Deposits Of Mobile Subscribers

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

* TRAI RELEASES DIRECTION TO RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS AND RELIANCE TELECOM TO REFUND UNSPENT BALANCE AND SECURITY DEPOSITS OF THEIR MOBILE SUBSCRIBERS

* INDIA TELECOM REGULATOR - DIRECTS ALL TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS TO CREDIT REFUND AMOUNT RECEIVED FROM RCOM TO INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTS OF SUBSCRIBERS

* INDIA TELECOM REGULATOR - DIRECTS ALL TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS TO CREDIT REFUND AMOUNT RECEIVED FROM RELIANCE TELECOM TO ACCOUNTS OF SUBSCRIBERS