BRIEF-Trainline Posts FY Adjusted EBITDA Up 62%

May 7 (Reuters) - Trainline PLC:

* TRAINLINE PLC - FY NET TICKET SALES UP 17% TO £3.7 BILLION IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE,

* TRAINLINE PLC - FY REVENUE INCREASED 24% TO £261 MILLION AT TOP END OF GUIDANCE,

* TRAINLINE PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 62% TO £85 MILLION

* TRAINLINE PLC - SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADING IN Q1 FY2021 TO DATE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* TRAINLINE - CONFIDENT TRAINLINE CAN NAVIGATE EVEN AN EXTENDED DOWNTURN IF NECESSARY GIVEN SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY HEADROOM AND MITIGATING ACTIONS TAKEN

* TRAINLINE PLC - GROUP WILL UPDATE ON GUIDANCE FOR FY 2021 ONCE VISIBILITY IMPROVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: