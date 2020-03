March 17 (Reuters) - Trakcja PRKiI SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS VIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TRANSPORT RESTRICTIONS AND DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY MAY LEAD TO DEALYS IN CO DELIVERING ON TIME, WHICH MAY RESULT IN CO HAVING TO PAY CONTRACTUAL PENALTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)