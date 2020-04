April 6 (Reuters) - Trakcja PRKiI SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SINGS AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS ON REDUCTION BY 10% WORKING HOURS AS OF APRIL 6 AND CONSEQUENTLY REDUCTION OF MONTHLY SALARY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS IS BINDING TILL JUNE 30

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATED SAVINGS DUE TO AGREEMENT AT ABOUT 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS MONTHLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)